Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Olympian Girlfriend Alysha Newman

The Pittsburgh Steelers were inactive this past week due to being on bye, which provided many members of the team time to recuperate before the back half of the schedule. However, linebacker Anthony Chickillo spent part of his downtime in jail. According to TMZ, Chickillo was arrested at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Penn for alleged assault.

According to the report, an incident at the resort started as an argument between Chickillo and his girlfriend, 25-year-old pole vaulter Alysha Newman. They began to argue over table games but the situation escalated in their room. Newman told the police that Chickillo allegedly grabbed both her arms and threw her against a wall and a door.

TMZ reports that the police arrived and noticed visible redness on Newman’s arms, as well as bruising beginning to form. They arrested Chickillo and charged him with simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.

In addition to the bruises, Newman also told police that Chickillo broke her $900 phone. She allegedly hid in the bathroom until authorities arrived on the scene.

When the Steelers returned to the team facility for practice on Monday, Chickillo was not present with the other members of the defense. The team has not revealed any news about his status with the organization but has since released a statement acknowledging the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “Until we have further details, we will not provide any further comments.”

According to NFL.com, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that Chickillo had been arrested on Sunday. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. Newman was reportedly given a citation for harassment.

A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 30, which will potentially play a role in Chickillo’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could also affect any potential punishment handed down by the league office.

Originally a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Chickillo has spent his entire professional career with the Steelers. He has appeared in 57 career games, starting nine, and served as a rotational defender. Chickillo has 81 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks in his career.

Following the 2018 campaign in which he appeared in all 16 games, Chickillo was set to be a free agent. However, he ultimately signed a two-year deal worth $8 million to return to the Steelers.