Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Divorcing NFL Player Husband

✖

A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is moving on from her NFL husband. According to TMZ Sports Haley Kalil has filed for divorce from former NFL player Matt Kalil back in May. The court documents stated that the split was for "irreconcilable differences." The couple got married in July 2015 and separated in Jan. 2022.

Shortly after Haley filed for divorce, she spent time in Mexico resting and relaxing. She was not featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue but made a name for herself when she won the magazine's open casting call in 2018 with Camille Kostek. In an interview with Fox News, Haley talked about the health issues she has been dealing with.

"Oh gosh, it's been a journey. If you're a woman who has gone through it, then you know what the journey is like," Haley said. "It goes so undiagnosed for so long. I have endometriosis in addition to what medical professionals have described as urethritis. I also had ovarian cysts. I recently had surgery to help remove the tissue from the endometriosis, as well as scar tissue I've developed due to urethritis."

Haley, 29, went on to say that she had multiple surgeries with the last one being in January. "To be honest, my biggest fear was scarring," she said. "I'm in an industry where any mark on your body can be a mark against who you are and what you are. You also live in a world where a woman wants to wear a bikini and doesn't want to be scared because, in society's eyes, scars are ugly."

Matt Kalil, 32, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 4 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team and the Pro Bowl in 2012 and would play for the Vikings for five seasons. Kalil then spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Houston Texans in 2019. He didn't play one game in Houston as he was cut from the team before the season began. Before entering the NFL, Kalil played college football for USC. He was one of the top offensive linemen in the game as he was named to the All-American First Team and won the Morris Trophy in 2011.