Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon football star Spencer Webb, has announced that she is pregnant with his child. Kay took to Instagram to share the bittersweet news, sharing a photo of herself holding a framed sonogram image while looking upwards. Kay also included an old text conversation between herself and Webb, wherein he joked, "Ima get you pregnant."

In the caption of her post, Kay wrote, "We created an angel before heaven gained one. All you ever wanted was to be a father...I know you'll be the best one from up above. Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you."

Wedd, a tight end for the University of Oregon college football team, died in July after suffering a head injury during a rock sliding accident. In a statement, the Lane County Sheriff's Department said that it "responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person." This area is about 35 miles from the U of Oregon campus.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head," the Sheriff's office continued. "Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail."

In an Instagram post the day after Webb died, Kay shared a photo of her and Webb kissing on what appears to be the Oregon Ducks football field, as a memorial to her late boyfriend. "My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I've never loved anything as much as I love you," she wrote in the caption. "You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

Kay went on to write, "We had so many big plans. I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again."