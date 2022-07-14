Spencer Webb, Oregon Ducks Football Star, Dead at 22

Spencer Webb, a football player for the Oregon Ducks, died on Wednesday afternoon, according to 247Sports. He was 22 years old. The star tight end died following a rock sliding accident as he fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake in Oregon. Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to the rock slides near the west side of Triangle Lake after receiving a report of an injured person. Webb's death was confirmed on Thursday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb," the team said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly." Per 247Sports, the police report said that Webb fell 100 yards down a steep trail and was brought back by search and rescue. There was no evidence of found play, and the death appears to be accidental, according to authorities.

Spencer Webb passed away earlier today. RIP, prayers to your family, friends, and teammates. https://t.co/6FkcxyUJo8 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) July 14, 2022

Webb was entering his fifth year at Oregon. He played 29 games and was looking to earn a starting role at the tight end position. Last season, Webb played in 14 games with three starts and caught 13 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded two tackles on special teams and played in 276 snaps on offense.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Oregon football coach Dan Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning was one of the many college football coaches, players and fans who paid tribute to Webb. College football teams across the country also sent messages to Webb and the Oregon community.

I LOVING MEMORY OF @spencer_webb_18 Thoughts and prayers go out to the Webb family, friends, Coaches and Teammates. #LLSW 🕸🦆 pic.twitter.com/gZdmPDJvC4 — KB13 (@Tap_in_Wit_KB) July 14, 2022

"We join the Oregon Football community in mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Spencer Webb," Oregon State wrote on Twitter. "Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time." Webb was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 tight end in California, according to ESPN and 247Sports. He played high school football at Christian Brothers in Sacramento and was selected to the All-State First Team by CalHISports. Webb finished his senior season with 61 receptions, 1,063 yards and 23 touchdowns. He chose Oregon over California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Hawaii, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA and Wyoming.