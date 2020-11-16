South Carolina Fires Football Coach Will Muschamp

✖

The South Carolina Gamecocks are now looking for a new football coach. On Sunday, the team announced they have fired Will Muschamp after being hired by the school in 2016. This comes one day after the Gamecocks lost to Ole Miss 59-42 to drop their record to 2-5.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner said in a statement. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

South Carolina also announced Mike Bobo, the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will be the interim head coach. Bobo, who played quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1993-1997, was hired by South Carolina this year after spending five years as the head coach at Colorado State. He also was the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2007-2014.

"We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football," Tanner added. "We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level."

Muschamp had two winning seasons in his stint with the Gamecocks. However, he is the only coach in South Carolina history to lead them to a bowl game in his first three years. In his five seasons, Muschamp posted a 28-30 record. Before becoming the head coach at South Carolina, the Georgia alum was the head coach for the Florida Gators from 2011-2014. He guided the team to an 11-2 season in 2012 with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. In his nine seasons as a head coach, Muschamp has won posted 56 wins and 51 losses. He has spent time as an assistant coach at Auburn, LSU, Texas Valdosta State, Eastern Kentucky, West Georgia and the Miami Dolphins in 2005 where he was the assistant head coach under Nick Saban.

South Carolina is looking to be one of the top college programs in the country. The last time was the team was ranked in the top 25 was in 2013 when then-head coach Steve Spurrier led the Gamecocks to a No. 4 ranking and an 11-2 record.