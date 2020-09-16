Social Media Explodes After Big Ten Announces Football Season Will Start in October

College football has officially returned, and the Big Ten Conference wants to get in on the action. On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its football season will start in October. This comes after the conference postponed football until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From the onset of the pandemic, our highest priority has been the health and the safety of our students. The new medical protocols and standards put into place by the Big Ten Return To Competition Task Force were pivotal in the decision to move forward with sports in the conference,” Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President, and Chair of the Return to Competition Task Force Steering Committee, said in a press release. "We appreciate the conference’s dedication to developing the necessary safety procedures for our students and the communities that embrace them.:

The Big Ten football season will officially start on the weekend of Oct. 24, and each team will play eight games in eight weeks. The Big Ten Championship will be played on Dec. 19, and the teams not playing in the game will take part in a cross-division game with seeded teams in each division going at it, according to ESPN. Here's a look at what football fans had to say about the Big Ten's return.