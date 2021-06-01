Soccer Coach Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Teenager, Could Spend Decades Behind Bars

✖

A youth soccer coach and teacher from Michigan was sentenced to nine to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager in 2010 according to Fox 2 Detroit. Jason William Dean, 36, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when he was a teacher at Crest Valley Academy. Once he's released, Dean must wear a lifetime tether, comply with sex offender registry requirements, STD testing and can never contact the victim.

Dean was teaching at Northville High School and was a soccer coach. The victim, who is now an adult, was a student in Dean's eighth-grade class. He was arrested in January 2020 after a complaint was filed, but police believe that no students at Northville were assaulted by Dean. The former female student told police that she was assaulted on school grounds at after-school events and other locations. It is believed that Dean sexually assaulted the girl 30 times from July to December 2010.

In February, Dean pleaded no contest to multiple sex crimes and was facing life in prison, according to The Oakland Press. The no-contest plea is not admitting guilt but it's treated that way for sentencing purposes. “I applaud this brave victim in coming forward to report this truly atrocious behavior by a teacher,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said to ABC 12. “Our teachers are supposed to be trusted mentors, role models and leaders for our children, and when one violates this trust, they must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigators noted that Dean groomed the student for a year or two before engaging in the sexual assaults. Police said that Dean also rented an apartment that he used to engage in sexual activity with the student. Dean is married and has two children. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.