Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Breaks Silence After Her Brother Is Charged With a Triple-Homicide

The boyfriend of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has broken his silence after her brother was arrested for a triple-homicide he was allegedly involved in on New Year’s eve. Stacy Erwin Jr. went to Instagram to indirectly send a message to Biles.

“The strongest people I’ve ever met have not been given an easier life,” Ervin Jr. posted in an Instagram Story on Friday via the Daily Mail. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

On that same day, Biles went to Instagram to send Ervin Jr. a message.

“Missing you a lil extra today,” Biles wrote.

Ervin Jr. responded by saying, “I miss you too babe. I’ll see you very soon.”

View this post on Instagram missing you a lil extra today 🥺 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 29, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Tevin M. Biles-Thomas was arrested in Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Thursday for a shooting that left three people dead. He is currently serving in the U.S. Army and he has been charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland police Chief Calvin D. Williams said in a statement via Fox News. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

The shooting occurred at an AirBnB rental located in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Police said a fight broke out and that’s when Biles-Thomas allegedly open fire. Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21, were the three who were shot and killed.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas is currently being held at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia, according to NBC News. An arraignment is scheduled in Cleveland from Sept. 13.

Simone Biles responded to the news via Twitter by saying, “eating my feelings don’t talk to me”.

Back in 2016, Biles took home multiple gold medals during the Olympics, winning individual all-around, team all-around, vault and floor. This past weekend Biles was given the U.S. all-around title for her performance. This is the sixth time she’s been given the award, which also makes history. Biles is the first woman in nearly 70 years to win the all-around title six times.