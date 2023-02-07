NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Apologizes After Being Detained in Mexico

Kyle Busch is speaking out after he was detained in Mexico in January. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion revealed that he and his wife, Samantha, were spending time in Mexico when he was detained after authorities found a handgun in his bag at an airport.

"When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport," Busch posted on his Twitter account. "I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag." Busch went on to say that the discovery "led to my detainment while the situation was resolved." The 37-year-old said he was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a gun to the country.

"I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter," Busch concluded. "My family and I consider this issue closed." On Feb. 3, the Mexico Prosecutor General's Office addressed the incident in a press release, stating that a man name Kyle Thomas "B" was arrested on Jan. 27 at a Cancun airport, according to PEOPLE. Busch, whose middle name is Thomas, was arrested for "the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces."

The press release went on to say that Busch "intended to travel to the United States of America, but when passing his luggage through the RX of the platform, a caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside." According to the Mexican authority, Busch was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and a fine of more than 20,000 pesos ($1,100). It's not clear how Busch will serve that aspect of his punishment as he has not commented on it.

One Sunday, Busch competed in the Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles and finished third behind Austin Dillon and Martin Truex Jr. After the race, Busch talked about competing in the Busch Light Clash. He said: "I mean, last year's show I felt like was relatively clean and good racing, some bumping, some banging, but we could run long stretches of green flag action, where today was I would call it a disaster with the disrespect from everybody of just driving through each other and not just letting everything kind of work its way out."