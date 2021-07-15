WWE's Sheamus Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

✖

Sheamus is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar and his longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla officially announced their engagement on Instagram Wednesday. Revilla posted photos of the two celebrating their engagement at the Cliff of Moher in Ireland.

"When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because 'If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland,'" Revilla wrote in the Instagram post. "Well, it does exist. Couldn’t imagine a more magical place to say YES. Couldn’t imagine a better person to spend my life with." There is no word on when the happy couple will get married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💛 Isabella Revilla (@isabella.revilla)

2021 has been a good year for Sheamus. Along with getting engaged, Sheamus defeated Riddle at WrestleMania 37 in April to win the United States Championship. This is the third time Sheamus, 43, has won the belt, and he has won every major championship in his career except for the Intercontinental title. Sheamus is dealing with a broken nose, which has led to him wearing a face shield while competing in the ring.

"I am doing ok, getting better," Sheamus told Vibe and Wrestling in June, as reported by 411 Mania. "There is a lot of damage done, outside and inside. It was more painful getting the nose back together than what it was getting it broken; more annoyed. Nothing stops me, I had multiple injuries, I’ve torn my meniscus. I don’t like to sit at home, I don`t like to make excuses for not being there when I can be.”

Sheamus is one of the leaders of the locker room as he's been with WWE in some capacity since 2006. Over the last few months, WWE has released a number of Superstars due to budget cuts. Sheamus understands cuts can be difficult but knows it's part of the business.

"People come in and people go and you got to get down with it," Sheamus said. "Every Monday you got to get there and perform. I don’t think the moral is down, I think is a lot better than what it used to be when I started. There is a lot more camaraderie and we have great lads, experienced lads, and young lads working together during the pandemic with no fans."