Shaquille O'Neal Fans Can Now Buy Face Masks With His Face on Them

With concern about the COVID-19 pandemic, governments are requiring citizens to wear masks when they are out shopping or around the general public. This decision has created division, but Shaquille O'Neal is following the rules while showing off his smile. He recently purchased a custom mask featuring his face, and fans can follow in his footsteps.

O'Neal showcased his new purchase on Instagram, generating a large number of responses from the fans. The mask featured the bottom half of his face and included his teeth. This was one of several custom pieces that O'Neal purchased through The Sock Gallery. One of the others showed the former NBA star ripping open his shirt to reveal a Superman logo.

"I wanted a custom face mask so my boys from [Sock Gallery] really came through for me with amazing quality and fast service! Go follow [Sock Gallery] to support their business and remember to stay safe and wear your mask! Love you all #socks #facemask #thesockgallery," O'Neal wrote in his Instagram caption.

While the NBA Hall of Famer did custom order these masks, there is a way for customers to also procure their own version. The Sock Gallery makes custom masks using uploaded images. The fans can use a photo of their own face or opt for O'Neal's, providing the opportunity to emulate the former NBA star. The price of the custom mask is $24.99.

With the emphasis on masks throughout the country, many companies have filled the need with custom options for fans. The Sock Gallery provides a wide variety of specialty options based on uploaded images while popular comedian Tom Segura created several different versions. One of his masks says, "Thicc Boi Nation" while another promotes leaving the room before coughing.

Debates about masks have raged since many governments and stores began requiring them. One portion of the population promotes wearing masks to prevent the possible spread of the virus while another portion refuses to do so for a variety of reasons. Tom Hanks, the first high-profile celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus, made his opinion very clear when he said that he has "no respect" for people that don't wear masks.

"If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they could do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's license," Hanks said in a video. "I mean, when you drive a car you gotta obey speed limits, you gotta use your turn signal, [and] you gotta avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, then I get it, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I don't understand. I got no respect for you. I don't buy your argument."