Serena and Venus Williams' Wimbledon Losses End Sisters' Impressive Streak

✖

Wimbledon will look very different now that Serena and Venus Williams have been eliminated from the tournament. As mentioned by Reuters, it's the first time at least one of the Williams sisters have failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut in 1998. Venus lost to Onus Jabeur in a second-round matchup. Serena retired during her first-round match due to an injury.

"Absolutely couldn't watch. It was too much. I just couldn't watch it. I know exactly what that feels like when all your faculties are taken away, things you work hard for and earn, and suddenly life happens," Venus said when talking about Serena forcing to end her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court. And when asked how Serena was doing, Venus said: "I think she's doing the best you can when you get hurt. It's awful. It sucks."

This is the first time that neither Serena nor Venus Williams has advanced past the second round at #Wimbledon when both have played the tournament It has been an amazing run, and I don't use that word lightly#getty pic.twitter.com/F4dbT3kZ7N — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 30, 2021

Serena went to Instagram to share her feelings about the injury and leaving Wimbledon. "I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams wrote in the Instagram post. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on — and off — the court meant the world to me."

Both tennis stars have had a lot of success at Wimbledon. Venus won the singles title five different times while Serena won the same title eight times. They also faired well in the Wimbledon doubles competition, winning the championship six times.

For Venus, her Wimbledon appearance marked her 90th time competing in a grand slam tournament. She has won a total of seven Grand Slam singles titles, which include two US Open victories. She also made the finals of the French Open in 2002 and the finals of the Australian Open in 2003 and 2017.

Serena has won a total of 23 singles Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in the open era. With Venus, Serena has won 15 doubles Grand Slam Championships, and the duo won gold medals in the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.