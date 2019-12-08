SEC Championship: Field Issues Frustrate Georgia and LSU Fans

Saturday evening, the University of Georgia and LSU faced off in the SEC Championship with a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line. This game should have been defined by the play of quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Joe Burrow, but that quickly became less of a priority. Instead, football fans were frustrated with the state of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Early in Saturday’s games, there were many players that slipped and fell on the turf inside this dome. Some of these falls resulted in injuries. Between the comments about the state of the field and concerns about Georgia losing too many players, it was quickly apparent that football fans were unhappy with the SEC Championship.

“Can we please stop playing on turf?” one fan asked after seeing multiple players suffer injuries during the SEC Championship. This user on Twitter was not alone as dozens complained about the state of the turf and how it was “garbage.”

The Falcons turf is atrocious! Players are dropping left and right like flies. Get it together sEC #LSUvsUGA pic.twitter.com/ZHGI3pN2IS — Jenkins (@sjenx) December 7, 2019

“No wonder the [Falcons] have been garbage this year: The field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is GARBAGE! Lots of injuries and guys slipping and falling!” another user wrote while looking to explain why the Atlanta Falcons have struggled to a 3-9 record in 2019.

“How do the Falcons play football on that turf every week?” another user asked. “Just watching #LSUvsUGA & that football field looks very unsafe/slippery, slippery!”

Whether or not the turf was to blame for the falls and the injuries, it was clear that Georgia was struggling to stop the LSU offense. Burrow and the Tigers built up a 20-3 lead during the third quarter as the quarterback accounted for 45 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards, and 259 passing yards. He also threw for two touchdowns during the first half.

Fromm, on the other hand, was limited with an ankle injury that caused concern for Georgia fans. Even when in the lineup, he struggled against the LSU defense. Midway through the third quarter, he had completed fewer than 50 percent of his throws for only 146 yards and one interception.

This battle was expected to be a potential shootout due to the talent on both offenses, but the football fans instead watched a game full of injuries and mistakes. They were very unhappy about this fact and responded by voicing their concerns and frustrations on social media.

Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty