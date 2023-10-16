Buffalo Bills Player Hospitalized After Suffering Neck Injury

A Buffalo Bills player suffered a scary injury on Sunday night against the New York Giants. Running Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance and transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury. The incident happened in the second quarter when he took a hit to the neck area into the back of Bills offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and into the arms of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, per ESPN. Harris lay on the field for several minutes and was tended to by Bills athletic trainers and medical personnel. As Harris left the field, he gave a thumbs-up sign with his left hand, and the Bills announced he had movement in his arms and legs and was undergoing further testing at the hospital.

"So, things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. On Monday, McDermott shared good news on Harris. "He's doing well, or as well as can be expected," McDermott stated. "He is out of the hospital and resting at home and seems to be in good spirits."

Coach McDermott: Damien Harris is out of the hospital and resting at home. He is in the concussion protocol and has a neck sprain, but seems to be in good spirits today.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5orLPlaHvc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 16, 2023

"You never want to see that. That's the ugly part of the game," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Harris being hospitalized. "He's been so great, Damien, coming here, and I know he's only been here for a few months, obviously this training camp, but the juice that he brings and the tough-nose running that he brings to this offense, you can't really replace it, you know? And I'm hoping he's all right ... praying for him, him and his family."

Harris, 26, joined the Bills in March, signing a one-year, $1.7 million contract. In six games this season, Harris rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. In 2019, Harris was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the NFL Draft. In his best season with the Patriots, Harris rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns on 202 carries in 2021. For his NFL career, Harris recorded 2,188 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and was named All-SEC in 2018. Harris also helped Alabama win national titles in 2015 and 2017.