Seattle Kraken: Here Are All the Secrets Behind the Team's Logo

A new NHL team is coming very soon. On Thursday, the Seattle Kraken announced it's nickname, logo and uniforms, which had social media buzzing. The Kraken will be the NHL's 32nd franchise and will begin playing in the 2021-22 season. Seattle was awarded an NHL franchise in 2018, and since then fans have been wondering what the team name would be.

"It's a very unique and unusual name in sports, because almost all sport franchises end with an 's,'" Kraken part-owner Andy Jassy said to ESPN. "There are a lot of obvious connections to Seattle -- part because of our maritime history, part of because we have so much water around us -- but there is longtime folklore in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest of this mystical Kraken creature that lives just below the surface of the sea, which really captivated people for many years."

Hockey returns to Seattle for the first time in nearly 100 years. From 1915 to 1924, the Seattle Metropolitans played in the Pacific Coast Hockey League and won the Stanley Cup in 2017. Along with the Stanley Cup, the Metropolitans won regular-season titles in 1917, 1918, 1920, 1922, and 1924. As for the Kraken, here are all the secrets behind the logo.