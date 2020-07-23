Seattle Kraken: Here Are All the Secrets Behind the Team's Logo
A new NHL team is coming very soon. On Thursday, the Seattle Kraken announced it's nickname, logo and uniforms, which had social media buzzing. The Kraken will be the NHL's 32nd franchise and will begin playing in the 2021-22 season. Seattle was awarded an NHL franchise in 2018, and since then fans have been wondering what the team name would be.
"It's a very unique and unusual name in sports, because almost all sport franchises end with an 's,'" Kraken part-owner Andy Jassy said to ESPN. "There are a lot of obvious connections to Seattle -- part because of our maritime history, part of because we have so much water around us -- but there is longtime folklore in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest of this mystical Kraken creature that lives just below the surface of the sea, which really captivated people for many years."
Hockey returns to Seattle for the first time in nearly 100 years. From 1915 to 1924, the Seattle Metropolitans played in the Pacific Coast Hockey League and won the Stanley Cup in 2017. Along with the Stanley Cup, the Metropolitans won regular-season titles in 1917, 1918, 1920, 1922, and 1924. As for the Kraken, here are all the secrets behind the logo.
Logo Anatomy
The Seattle Kraken. Check out this logo. Pristine. Flawless.
The Emerald City does sports branding better than anyone else.
The Logo is based on Seattle's maritime history and a Kraken which is a sea monster in Scandanavian folklore. Another note about the logo is the "S" pays homage to the Metropolitans, who has a similar logo.
The Needle
New Seattle Kraken logo sets sail atop the Space Needle 🦑⚓️
The logo sits atop the Space Needle, an iconic landmark in the city and the world. The secondary logo is shaped like an anchor, which has the Space Needle on top.
All Three Logos
Here's a closer look at all three logos. The team's main colors are icy blue, navy blue, and red, which are displayed on the primary logo. The anchor is the secondary logo with the third being the wordmark.
Jerseys
The primary logo will be featured in the front of both jerseys and it will be also on the pants. As for the secondary logo, the anchors will be on the shoulders. The navy blue jersey will be the team's home uniform.
Logo Comparison
As you can see, the Kraken logo has some similarities to the Metropolitans logo. Seattle Fans are hoping the Kraken can have the same success as the Metropolitans as the city is looking for another pro sports championship.
More on the Second Logo
Making the Kraken second logo an anchor fits Seattle perfectly. As the years go by, we could see the anchor logo on more apparel because some fans like it better than the primary logo.
Similar to Mariners
My ONLY issue w/Seattle Kraken logo is ‘similarity’ to Mariners logo. I thought they could have done better here instead of another ‘S’ logo.
The logo has also been compared to the Seattle Mariners logo because of the "S." That is not a bad thing because the Mariners are loved by the community, especially when Ken Griffey Jr. was making an impact in the 1990s.