Seahawks Reportedly Eyed Antonio Brown Before Picking up Josh Gordon

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks added a former New England Patriots wide receiver to the roster when they claimed Josh Gordon on waivers. However, he wasn’t the first option from the defending Super Bowl champions that the team considered bringing to the Pacific Northwest. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks actually did their “due diligence” on free agent Antonio Brown before claiming Gordon.

In the report, Schefter said that the Seahawks did consider bringing the former New England Patriots receiver in Brown to the team. In fact, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly was pushing for the Seahawks to sign Brown and add him to the group that includes speedster Tyler Lockett and promising rookie D.K. Metcalf.

Now, however, the Seahawks will move forward with Gordon as the new addition to town while Brown is the man waiting for another opportunity to rejoin the NFL.

According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, there is still a possibility that Brown will find a new team before the season is over. He said that there are “a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over.”

The process that Rosenhaus refers to is the ongoing investigation by the NFL. There are allegations that Brown sexually assaulted multiple women, which the league is taking into account for a possible suspension. Per Schefter, the league hasn’t actually interviewed Brown about these allegations just yet, which makes it appear that a decision is not going to be made in the near future.

While there are many teams that are reportedly interested in Brown’s services, they appear to be waiting for the league to make a decision before they offer a contract. Although this has not been confirmed by any of the potential suitors.

Gordon registered 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Patriots this season before being placed on Injured Reserve and later released. He will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but should make his debut with the Seattle-based team during the next game.

If Gordon can perform at a similar level to what he has done with both the Browns and the Patriots, he will only further boost this Seattle Seahawks offense that has topped 30 points twice and has been viewed as potent.

Head coach Pete Carroll referred to Gordon as a “big-play” guy that can really stretch the field, so it appears that he is focused on getting the former Patriots receiver up to speed and ready to help his team win the division. Although the Seahawks will have to leapfrog the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty