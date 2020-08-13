Seahawks Cut Kemah Siverand for Sneaking Woman Disguised as Player Into Team Hotel

✖

The Seattle Seahawks had to cut a rookie cornerback for breaking an important rule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Seahawks released Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video attempting to sneak a woman into the team hotel. Pelissero said the woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player.

The team announced Siverand's release on Tuesday, but the reason for his release was not revealed other than they were looking to trim the roster to 76 players. Because of the pandemic, and all 32 teams not practicing in a bubble, players have been urged to avoid outside contact during camp as the season begins in less than a month.

Siverand was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent for Oklahoma State. He spent three seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the Big 12 school. In his two seasons at Oklahoma State, Siverand recorded 11 total tackles and one fumble recovery in 26 games. In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Siverand started at wide receiver and just caught one pass for 16 yards, he then moved over to defense at the start of his sophomore season.

With Siverand being an undrafted free agent, the chances of him making the initial roster for the 2020 season was not very high. And with the team trading for safety Jamal Adams recently, they are likely set in the secondary.

"Well, brings a smile to my face," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Adams via the New York Post. "He has really high expectations on what he is going to bring to the team, how he’s going to help out. But he also has a really cool thought about it and approach about it, that he knows he has to earn it every step of the way."

The Seahawks have been one of the tops teams in the NFL for the last decade. Under the leadership of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have reached the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons. The team won the Super Bowl in 2013 and reached the big game again the following year only to lose to the New England Patriots. Last year, the Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.