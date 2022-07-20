San Francisco 49ers Officially Make Big Move on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. According to CBS Sports, the 49ers have granted the veteran quarterback permission to seek a trade. The only issue is teams are not willing to consider a trade until his shoulder is fully healed from surgery.

According to ESPN, Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing for the 49ers, who began reporting to training camp on Tuesday. Garoppolo is looking to join a new team after the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall last year. Garoppolo joined the 49ers midway through the 2017 season via trade from the New England Patriots. During his time in San Francisco, Garoppolo led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and two NFC Championship games.

In May, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he would love to have Garoppolo with the team this year. "We obviously believe that Trey can be a starter and we're ready to do that," Shanahan said, per the 49ers' official website. "But… we're not just going to get rid of a good quarterback because we have other quarterbacks on the roster. Quarterbacks are really hard to come by and some teams don't have any at all. The fact that we have three that we're happy with, it is a good thing.

"Jimmy's done a great job for us. We brought Trey here to be that eventually. And I think that'll be sooner than later. But when Jimmy gets surgery, we can't upgrade our team by getting some good picks until people feel good about that. I'm alright with that. We're not just getting rid of him to get rid of him. Jimmy is a good player that we all really like as a person and as a teammate, and we're going to wait to see whatever helps the Niners the most."

Garoppolo was selected in the second round by the New England Patriots in 2014 and served as Tom Brady's backup. During his three and a half seasons with the Patriots, Garoppolo won two Super Bowls. He played in 17 games for the Patriots and threw five touchdown passes and zero interceptions while posting a 2-0 record. In San Francisco, Garoppolo posted a 33-14 record with 11,852 passing yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.