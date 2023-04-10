Sabu Hospitalized: ECW Legend Suffers Medical Scare

ECW icon Sabu, real name Terrance Michael Brunk, is on the mend after being hospitalized following a serious medical emergency at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis over the weekend. According to Wrestling News, Sabu was rushed to the hospital from the event, with Squared Circle Expo releasing a statement.

"ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility," the statement reads. "All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times. Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status."

Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️ — Sabu (@TheRealSabuECW) April 8, 2023

Sabu is best known for his time with ECW and its revival with WWE as "The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac" performer who "refused to speak" despite being heard speaking in the ring countless times. The company and Sabu himself would poke fun at this, later claiming to be from Bombay, Michigan, taking off from his early gimmicks Sabu the Elephant Boy or Terry S.R., who was billed from Saudi Arabia with the S.R. standing for "Sheik's Revenge," according to his wiki. This is also a reference to his uncle and trainer, Ed "The Sheik" Farhat.

The wrestler made a name for himself in ECW but also had a potent career in Japan with Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling. The infamous promotion was known for its hardcore matches and intense gimmick matches that would happen in burning rings with barb-wire ropes or exploding barb-wire panels. His final match would be against the late Hayabusa in his debut, a fellow high-flyer with plenty of similarities through their careers.

Sabu updated fans on his condition with a post on Twitter, keeping it simple and referencing his point-to-the-sky taunt that he's made his own in his career. "Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes," he wrote. The wrestler didn't elaborate on his condition and what happened at the event.

After ECW, Sabu would appear with WWE, TNA, and other promotions around the globe in the later days of his career. His last match was back in July 2021 for XWW in Stanton California, according to ComicBook.