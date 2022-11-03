Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Interested in Buying Professional Sports Team

Ryan Reynolds is ready to buy another professional sports team. According to PEOPLE, the Deadpool actor is interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators of the NHL, if the team comes up for sale. Reynolds looks at the purchase as a great business opportunity but also wants to make sure the team stays in Ottawa. This news comes shortly after Sportico reported that the team's board of directors is lining up a potential sale.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on March 28, and the team now belongs to his two daughters, but the board of directors runs the team on their behalf. "With the team on the upswing, there will likely be quite a bit of interest," Senators founder Bruce Firestone told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. "My hope is that a local group will take over, and I've spoken with a few who may participate."

Canadian actor and Wrexham FC co-owner @VancityReynolds is reportedly interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LXnSnl5ugB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2022

Firestone told PEOPLE that "two local groups" are interested in purchasing the team, but he has not heard Reynold's name attached to either. PEOPLE said that he is keeping his interest in purchasing the Senators close to his chest. However, Reynolds teased his interest when one fan on Twitter asked him to be the owner.

Reynolds, 46, is no stranger is being an owner of a sports team as he and Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC last year. This move led to the club being documented for the FX series Welcome to Wrexham in which Reynolds and McElhenney are executive producers.

"Wrexham Supporters Trust now enters a new chapter, with thought required on the direction we take," Wrexham said in a statement at the time of the purchase. "We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the Club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of."

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham," Reynolds and McElhenney said in a statement. While fans wait to if Reynolds buy the Senators they can see him in the new film Spirited, which will be released in theatres on Nov. 11 and stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.