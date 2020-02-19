Ryan Newman’s Animal Charity Receives Rush of Donations as He Recovers From Daytona 500 Crash

Following Ryan Newman‘s crash during the Daytona 500‘s final lap, NASCAR fans have been looking for ways to provide support. Some have sent messages on social media, saying that they are praying for him and his quick recovery. Many others have made a significant number of donations to a charity started by Newman and his wife, Krissie.

According to Elizabeth Rodriguez Neuman, the Director of Development for Rescue Ranch, fans have sent $1,500 in donations since Newman was taken to the hospital on Monday night. Many of these fans included personal messages to Newman.

“We have received quite a few heartwarming notes that people type into the ‘comments’ section while making their online donation; all of these will be saved and printed out for Ryan to read while he is recovering from his injuries,” Rodriguez Neuman said, per Business Insider.

Newman and Krissie started Rescue Ranch in 2012 with the goal of providing hands-on education about humane care of animals. Groups routinely visit the organization and learn about adopting animals through shelters instead of puppy mills, as well as why they are spayed or neutered.

The Rescue Ranch facilities sit on 87 acres of land in Statesville, North Carolina. This includes housing for more than 80 animals, including cows, rabbits, goats, chinchillas, and other species. Rescue Ranch has future plans of launching a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic and a therapeutic riding program.

“Ryan’s passion for NASCAR is infectious, and he loves the fans so much,” Rodriguez Neuman told Business Insider. “I know it will bring him some comfort to hear all the well wishes from fans and the NASCAR community. We are extremely saddened by yesterday’s incident and we were obviously very concerned, anxiously awaiting to hear about Ryan’s condition, but we remain grateful that the crash was not as bad as it could have been. We appreciate continued prayers and support for Ryan and his family during this time.”

Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center following his crash on Monday night, where he was treated for injuries that were described as serious. However, doctors did indicate that they were not life-threatening.

According to a statement by Roush Fenway, Newman remains under the care of the doctors at Halifax. He is awake and speaking with family members and doctors. Newman will remain at the medical center and will continue to receive treatment. Roush Fenway said that more details will be provided when they become available.

