Ryan Newman Wreck: NASCAR, Denny Hamlin and FOX Under Scrutiny Over Victory Lane Celebration After Crash

By

As racing fans everywhere react to Ryan Newman‘s devastating wreck during the final lap of the Daytona 500 Monday night, some are scrutinizing how coverage of this year’s race was handled. Newman had been in the lead throughout the final lap when his car suddenly flipped over and caught fire. He was then helped out of his car and loaded into an ambulance where he was taken to a nearby hospital.

While Newman has since been reported to be in stable condition following the crash, FOX anchors Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon each spoke about their concerns about Newman. Gordon even appeared to be holding back tears talking about the safety concerns that still plague the “very dangerous” sport.

However, while Denny Hamlin won the race, the network opted to show his victory celebration, which some viewers took ire with.

“How did NASCAR let Denny Hamlin celebrate his win with Ryan Newman still trapped in his car!” one fan wrote.

“Fox is dead wrong for continuing to show the celebration and so is Denny Hamlin for continuing to celebrate,” another added.

“F— Denny Hamlin. Playing in confetti and plugging sponsors,” a third wrote. “You don’t celebrate when a guys roll cage is smashed like a beer can.”

The ill-timed victory celebration didn’t go unnoticed by Joe Gibbs. The owner of Joe Gibbs Racing issued an apology to the Newman camp Monday night after Hamlin’s team celebrated their win. The team were reportedly not aware of the severity of Newman’s crash when they celebrated the athlete’s Daytona 500 win.

