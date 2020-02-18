Ryan Newman: Ford ‘Grateful’ to Hear Driver’s Injuries Aren’t Life Threatening

Those involved in the racing world and those watching from afar are breathing a sigh of relief after learning of Ryan Newman‘s status following his horrific fiery crash at the Daytona 500. NASCAR put out a statement a few hours after Newman lost control of his car and needed to be taken by an ambulance to Halifax Medical Center.

In their statement, it was revealed that Newman is in “serious condition” but that his injuries are “not life threatening.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mark Rushbrook, the global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, put out a statement, as well, after learning of Newman’s condition.

“We’re grateful for the news about Ryan,” he began. “We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief. Ryan has been an important part of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR program this past year, and he is so respected for being a great competitor by everyone in the sport.”

The statement wrapped up, “The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team.”

Along with Ford, Roush Fenway, too, put out a message on Twitter after Newman’s condition was updated.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Newman was in the lead on the first lap of overtime when the tragic scene unfolded. Denny Hamlin, who went on to win the race for the third time in his career, explained afterwards that he was not aware of the severity of the crash until after his controversial celebration in victory lane. Joe Gibbs even put out an apology for how his team cheered in jubilation, but did note that none of them knew about the seriousness of Newman’s condition until shortly after victory lane.

First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault. 🙏Rocket — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

Many drivers, both past and present, voiced their concerns following the scary scene. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was among the first to send his prayers in a tweet.