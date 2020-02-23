Ryan Newman Fan Posts Heartbreaking Family Racetrack Photo After Daytona 500 Crash

In the hours following Ryan Newman‘s terrifying crash in the Daytona 500, NASCAR fans everywhere took to social media to share that their thoughts and prayers with the race car driver, and one fan on Twitter wrote a particularly moving post in honor of Newman that highlighted his role as a father.

On Monday, shortly after the crash took place, a fan on Twitter named Amy Elizabeth posted a throwback photo of Newman, his estranged wife Krissie Newman, and the pair’s two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn. The user wrote that they were not just praying for a race car driver, they were praying for a father of two children.

Elizabeth’s post drew a number of positive reactions on Twitter, with many responding to say that they couldn’t help but agree with their sentiment.

Tonight I’m not praying for a racecar driver. I’m praying for a father. I’m praying his kids get to hug him again and listen to him tell them he loves them again. I’m praying for #RyanNewman of #NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/aRTOC5QGWA — Amy Elizabeth (@BossMomTravels) February 18, 2020

Following Newman’s crash towards the end of the Daytona 500, the race car driver was transported to a nearby hospital. While fans were worried about Newman’s well-being given the severity of the incident, two days later, Roush Fenway released a statement in which they expressed that the driver was improving ever since he was admitted to the hospital.

Two days after he was admitted to the hospital, Newman was released. His estranged wife Krissie posted a video of the driver exiting the hospital alongside their two daughters, a clip which she captioned with, “best sight ever!!!”

On Sunday, nearly a week after the crash, Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark provided updates, which were written by the driver himself, to the media regarding Newman’s condition. According to their new update, Newman did not suffer any broken bones or internal injuries following the incident. However, he did receive a head injury, for which he is currently being treated.

“Ryan’s objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship,” Newmark said recently.

Newman does have plans to continue his racing career, but he will not be back behind the wheel in the near future. He is currently being replaced behind the wheel of his No. 6 Ford Mustang by Ross Chastain. Despite recuperating after the scary incident, Newman has still been involved in his tea.

“Ryan has already been involved. He’s been on the phone with Scott Graves and Ross. He is still very active and involved in the direction of the team,” Newmark added.

It is currently unclear when exactly Newman will return to the world of racing.