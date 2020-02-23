Ryan Newman: NASCAR Veteran Suffered Head Injury During Daytona 500 Wreck

Following Ryan Newman's wreck during the Daytona 500, there have been several questions about the extent of his injuries. The NASCAR veteran was released from the hospital after fewer than 48 hours, but the questions remained. It has since been revealed that Newman actually suffered a head injury during the crash.

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark provided updates to the media on Sunday morning, which was actually written by Newman. The 42-year-old driver did not suffer any broken bones or internal injuries as part of the wreck, but he did suffer the head injury. Newman is currently receiving treatment but has plans on continuing his racing career.

"Ryan's objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship," Newmark said during his media availability on Sunday. The timeline for Newman's return is not known, but he is anticipating getting the green light.

Despite not being able to get behind the driver's wheel of the No. 6 Ford Mustang, Newman has still been focused on helping out his team and interim driver Ross Chastain. In fact, he has been on the phone frequently in order to provide assistance.

"Ryan has already been involved. He's been on the phone with Scott Graves and Ross. He is still very active and involved in the direction of the team," Newmark continued to explain on Sunday.

Newmark did not provide as much in-depth information about the medical concerns due to a previous request by the NASCAR veteran. He explained that Newman wants to be the one to sit down in front of the media and provide updates about his head injury when given the opportunity.

The media availability may have been more serious in tone due to the revelation of Newman's head injury, but there were some moments that reflected the driver's sense of humor. He even included a line about sending his dad downstairs to the medical center for a very important mission.

"There is truth to the rumor that once Ryan found out there were donuts available in the medical center, he asked his dad to go downstairs and get him one," Newmark said.

With the donut in hand, Newman began planning for his return to the track. He has hopes of getting behind the wheel during the 2020 season, but his ongoing recovery will determine the timeline. Regardless of how long it takes, Newman plans on securing the 2020 Cup Championship.

