Ryan Newman Exiting Hospital With Daughters Following Daytona 500 Crash Has NASCAR Fans Emotional

Ryan Newman took a major step in his recovery from the injuries he suffered in a serious crash at the Daytona 500. On Wednesday afternoon, Newman was released from the hospital and was seen walking out with his two daughters. This came on the heels of Roush Fenway releasing an update on Newman about how much he has progressed from when he was admitted to Halifax Medical Center on Monday night.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway,” the company said in a statement. “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

When fans saw Newman leaving the hospital, they were very emotional. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Newman’s big step in his recovery process.

Newman’s wife Krissie recorded Newman leaving the hospital with their two daughters. Krissie announced the two will be separating after 16 years of marriage, but she is happy to see Newman with their children after the crash.

This is why we know God exists and miracles happen. That wreck should have killed him, yet here he is 2 days later walking out of the hospital under his own power holding his two little girls’ hands. This is a true miracle from God. Praise the Lord!! — Michelle ➰ ⚡ A Quilter’s Easel (@aquilterseasel) February 19, 2020

One Twitter user reveals that miracles are real as long as you believe. The fact that he was able to walk out of the hospital two days after being in a fiery car crash is nothing short of amazing. The next step in his recovery is getting back on the track if it’s something he wants to do.

Prayer and technology worked together to produce this miracle. So happy for Ryan, his daughters and his @Nascar family. — 🇺🇸😎MAMADOXIE🤬🇺🇸 (@Mamadoxie) February 19, 2020

The combination of prayer and Technology is a big reason Newman was able to survive the crash according to this fan. Both are true because the crash looked very serious and it was unknown if Newman going to make it.

God Bless you and your family. Thank goodness for the safety equipment and safety measures of NASCAR. Our prayers were answered. 🙏 — MarjieW (@w_marjie) February 19, 2020

Another fan had a message to the Newman family after seeing the great news. She also praised NASCAR for making the changes to make sure drivers are able to walk away from dangerous crashes. This was a big moment for everyone involved.

The real winner of the DAYTONA 500! pic.twitter.com/1u2rO3nuQa — 21owl (@K9_21owl) February 19, 2020

Another fan declared Newman the real winner of the Daytona 500. The interesting about that is Newman was leading the race until the crash. And despite Denny Hamlin winning his third Daytona 500, Newman has been the talk around the racing world.

I have never been so shaken as I had watching that crash. My heart sunk for you and your family and I cheer against you 😂😂because you’re a fierce competitor.



God Bless you Ryan ❤ — Amy (@GooseGanderMom) February 19, 2020

Another fan was scared for Newman after seeing the crash, but after witnessing him being able to walk out of the hospital, she called Ryan “fierce” for being able to fight back and be with his daughters. If Newman returns to the track, everyone will be rooting for him.

Loving this! Thankfully, prayers were answered. 🙏 One question though, where’s his shoes? 😆 It sure does feel good to laugh a little again. Hope to see him back at the track soon. Bless him and his family. ❤️ — Christina Marie (@Christina_6381) February 19, 2020

While one fan loved seeing walking out of the hospital, she did have a question — where were Newman’s shoes because he was walking with his daughters with bare feet. It’s good to have some fun with Newman as he’s on his way to being 100 percent healthy.