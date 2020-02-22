Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Wreck: Doctor Reveals All Crash and Recovery Details

Days after Ryan Newman was involved in a serious car crash at the end of the Daytona 500, the race car driver was released from the hospital, much to the delight of fans around the world. Now, one of the doctors at the hospital where Newman was being treated is speaking out on his extraordinary recovery.

In an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix, one of Newman’s doctors spoke about how the Halifax Medical Center, which is where the driver was treated, is primed to care for patients who have experienced some kind of trauma. The medical professional went on to say that Newman’s case may have been more high-profile, but the team at the medical center are always ready to do their very best to treat a patient.

“He went from serious, critical to walking out of the hospital because of the care he got,” the doctor told the outlet. “Also, [he’s a] strong young man and he got support from family and from friends, from us. And I think the entire nation was praying for him.”

“It’s a big deal. But, to us, it’s a big success when people do well,” he continued. “This team here is [a] very seasoned team, lot of my guys are former veterans… To us, this comes naturally. We try to bring best from that to this and back. So, that’s how we function every day.”

Of course, the doctor was not able to release any specific details about Newman’s condition, but he stressed that the race car driver is doing well as he heads out on his path to recovery.

“He has recovered very, very well, and he’s going to go on with life, and we all wish him really, really well,” the doctor added.

Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, only two days after his terrifying crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday night. The driver’s estranged wife, Krissie Newman, posted a video of Newman leaving the hospital with the pair’s two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn, right by his side. She captioned the video with “best sight ever!!!” which many fans can definitely agree with.

Following his release from the hospital, the owner of Roush Fenway, John Henry, released a statement on Thursday about Newman’s progress.

“All of us at Fenway Sports Group are thankful for the wonderful news about Ryan’s progress, and his release from the hospital,” Henry’s statement read. “Ryan is one tough hombre and we wish him a full recovery. We look forward to seeing Ryan and his family at the track again soon.”