Ryan Newman Breaks Social Media Silence After Daytona 500 Crash With Fish Photo and Just Six Words

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman officially returned to social media after being injured in a crash he was in during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. On Twitter, Newman posted a photo of himself with a fish he apparently caught. And in the caption, Newman wrote “Got a little therapy in yesterday,” with the hashtags “outdoors” and “catch and release.”

Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center after the crash and was listed in serious condition. He was released from the hospital two days later and confirmed that he suffered a head injury. Newman did not take part in the race this past Sunday as Ross Chastain took his place.

“The outpouring of emotion from not only the NASCAR community, but across the country, has been truly humbling,” Newman said a statement he released once he was released from the hospital. “I want to personally thank everyone including the Man upstairs for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance.”

It’s uncertain when Newman will return to the track, but he’s determined to make it back very soon.

“I’ve spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return,” Newman said. “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

The 2008 Daytona 500 winner also thanked Roush Fenway for constructing a car that was able to keep him alive during the crash.

“Most importantly, I have to thank the guys back at the Roush Fenway Racing shop that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident,” Newman wrote in his statement.

“I am truly indebted to each of you and it is unlikely I will ever be able to properly express to you how much the diligent effort with which you conduct your craftsmanship has affected me and my family,” Newman said. “I hope you took pride in the photograph of me walking out of the hospital hand in hand with my daughters on Wednesday.”