Missy Elliott Reveals Major Concert Tour With Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland

Despite being over 30 years in the industry, Missy Elliott has ever headlined her own concert tour…until now. On April 8, the rapper, writer, and producer announced the dates for her "Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience 2024" North American arena tour. It will kick off on July 4 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena, and include stops in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn and Detroit before winding down on August 22 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. The summer tour will feature Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Elliott's longtime musical partner and producer Timbaland.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts.' Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott said in a statement about the tour. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can't wait to share this experience with the fans!"

Elliott announced the tour in a video posted to social media. "In 2024, these three icons come together to show you something you've never seen before," Elliott says in voiceover in the clip in which she, Busta and Ciara emerge from the spacecraft. "Something not right," Elliott says at one point as the shoot is interrupted by confusion. "This is not Earth!" Elliott has performed at ESSENCE Festival in recent years, She co-headlined with Beyonce and Tamia on the "Ladies First Tour" in promotion of the "Crazy In Love" singer's debut album.