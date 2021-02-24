Russell Westbrook Opens 'Why Not?' Academy in Los Angeles

✖

Russell Westbrook is continuing to make a positive impact in the City of Angels. He has partnered with The LA Promise Fund to open the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy. This public charter school is authorized by the Los Angeles County Office of Education and provides educational opportunities for a wide range of students.

Westbrook announced the news with a video posted on social media Wednesday. The footage showed some examples of the NBA star making an impact on the community by handing out free meals. He then explained his decision to have his Why Not? Foundation join forces with The LA Promise Fund and open up schools.

I am excited to announce my @WhyNotFdn is partnering with @LAPromiseFund to launch the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy. Creating & supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been my passion & now it is coming to life...this is just the beginning pic.twitter.com/w5ERsDqbSW — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) February 24, 2021

"My plan is making sure you guys and the future kids coming in have access to all the resources you need to be successful," Westbrook said to one of the students. "I'm actually super excited about getting to know all you guys personally because that's one thing that is very important to me. Because I was just like you guys. I grew up in the city. I understand the struggles."

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Academy "delivers world-class education to South Los Angeles youth" in both middle school and high school. The LA Promise Fund site says that the academy simultaneously develops academic achievers, athletes, and activists committed to social change. The Academy will serve as a community hub while offering students a safe and personalized learning environment. It will also engage parents as partners in their children’s education.

"Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underserved youth has always been a passion of mine," Westbrook said in a press release, per PEOPLE. "It's so important that every child has access to a good education regardless of their socioeconomic background." He also confirmed that he will be heavily involved in the academy and will serve on the school board alongside business partner Donnell Beverly.

According to the website, the Why Not? Academy will have multiple athletic options for its students. The middle and high schools will both have basketball, volleyball, soccer, cheer/dance, and cross country. The schools will also partner with the After-School All-Stars to make athletics available to students of South Los Angeles.