Ronald Powell, Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker, Dead at 32

Ronald Powell, a former NFL linebacker who began his career with the New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 32 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced his death on social media on Tuesday.

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald," the NFLPA wrote. Powell was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games during the 2014 season and was released by the team in September 2015. Powell spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2016. Powell was released by the Seahawks in 2017 and did not play football again until 2019 when he joined the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. The league folded later in the year.

We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Saint Ronald Powell.



We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uRJeUen0D4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2024

Powell played college football with the Florida Gators. In a statement, the team said: "We're very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones." Powell played high school football at Rancho Verde High School in California. 247Sports ranked Powell as the No. 1 recruit in the country back in 2010.

"I Love You Forever till we meet again an EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son. I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today," Former Saints defensive lineman Junior Galette wrote on x (formerly known as Twitter) REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL."

"Just saw that Ronald Powell passed away, his commitment was what got me into following recruitment," one person on social media wrote. "I remember where I was and how excited I was. So sad about that news."