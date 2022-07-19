Legendary NFL Coach Makes Big Announcement About His Future in League

One NFL coach has made a big announcement. Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement from the league after coaching for 50 years. He spent the last eight seasons with the Houston Texans as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, senior advisor for football performance and interim head coach.

In his official statement, Crennel said being able to coach football has "been a dream come true." He also revealed that he'll "miss everything about coaching and teaching," and his "goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed." Of the 50 years Crennel spent coaching, 39 were spent in the NFL. Before that, the 75-year-old played college football at Western Kentucky and was an offensive and defensive lineman. He went straight to coaching once his playing days were over.

Crennel is known for his time as a defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2004. His defenses during that time played a big part in the team winning three Super Bowls. Crennel also spent time as a head coach for the Cleveland Browns (2005-2008), and the Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and finished with a 32-63 record. He began his NFL coaching career with the New York Giants in 1981. He was with the team until the end of the 1992 season and helped the Giants win two Super Bowls during that time. Crennel also spent time in college as he worked as an assistant coach for Western Kentucky (1970-1974), Texas Tech (1975-1977), Ole Miss (1978-1979) and Georgia Tech (1980).

"My family and the entire Houston Texans organization would like to congratulate Romeo Crennel on his historic coaching career," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "After 50 seasons, Romeo retires as one of the most respected figures in NFL history.

"His incredible resume and contributions to the game of football will be difficult to duplicate. Romeo poured everything he had into his players and led his teams with hard work, diligence and integrity. He has impacted and influenced so many players, coaches and staff members over the last five decades and we're honored he spent the last eight seasons with us. Our organization is better because of Romeo Crennel in so many ways."