Robert Griffin III and Wife Reveal a Third Baby Is on the Way

Robert Griffin III is about to become a dad again. The NFL quarterback and his wife, Grete Šadeiko Griffin, announced they are expecting their third child together. The couple shared a photo of the two embracing each other while Grete is holding a photo of the ultrasound. They also shared photos of the entire family celebrating.

"WE ARE PREGNANT‼️" Griffin wrote in his Instagram post. So blessed to live life with my best friend [Grete Šadeiko Griffin], and now God has allowed her to bless our family again. This family of 5 will soon be a family of 6. Do you think it's a boy or a girl?" Grete also showed her excitement for the new baby.

"THE GRAND FINALE!!!!" Grete wrote on Instagram. Pregnant with baby [No. 3] and we are soon to be a family of 6!

So much love my heart can explode. Do you guys think it will be a boy or a girl?" Griffin shares daughters Gloria, 4, and Gameya 2 with Grete. The 32-year-old is also a father to daughter Reese Anne, 6, from a previous relationship.

This news comes as Griffin learned that he will replace Randy Moss on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the pregame show for Monday Night Football. "Loved being on stage with Randy last season. He has always been gracious with his time and knowledge of the industry. Thankful for him and this opportunity," Griffin wrote on Twitter. He then followed that up by saying, "God's plan is always the best. Some of the steps along the way will be painful and test you. But without a test there can be no testimony. Trust God."

Griffin is currently a free agent, and the last time he played in the NFL was in 2020 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. Griffin was selected No. 2 overall by the now-Washington Commanders in 2012 and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 815 yards and seven touchdowns. Due to injuries, Griffin never captured the same magic he did during his rookie season. He played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 but only appeared in five games. He then signed with the Ravens in 2018 after being a free agent for all of 2017.