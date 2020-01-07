Rob Gronkowski Immortalizes New Year’s Eve Steve Harvey LEGO Smash on His Instagram: ‘Sorry But Had to Do It’

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski turned heads on New Year’s Eve when he picked up a LEGO bust of co-host Steve Harvey and smashed it onto the ground. This angered many on social media, but Gronkowski has now defended his actions. As he wrote on Instagram recently, he “had to do it.”

Gronk posted a photo that showed himself in various stages of the now-infamous spike from New Year’s Eve. Judging by the expressions on Harvey’s face, he was not happy to see his likeness breaking into hundreds of pieces during a live broadcast.

“Yep! I absolutely Gronk Spiked LEGO Steve to spike the New Year off!! Sorry but had to do it!!” Gronkowski wrote in the caption of the photo. He made the Gronk Spike popular during his NFL career and felt that it was important to showcase this skill for a different audience.

His brother and former NFL fullback, Chris, chimed in by saying that this is what happens when Harvey lets them lose on Family Feud. The Gronkowski family appeared during a 2015 episode of the Harvey-hosted game show, facing off with Holley Robinson Peete and her family. The fun-loving family struggled to remain competitive, ultimately falling by a score of 472-39.

Whether or not this LEGO spike was due to a longstanding grudge over the loss was not revealed prior to or after the infamous moment on New Year’s Eve. All Gronk would say is that he had to do it. Harvey, on the other hand, was not particularly happy to see his likeness on the ground.

“Are you serious?” Harvey asked while staring at the pile of building blocks on the ground. “I don’t wanna work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here?”

Some fans on social media said that this outrage was actually fake and that Harvey knew the broken LEGO bust was inevitable. Others were far less convinced. They believed that Gronkowski actually took Harvey’s ego down a peg while celebrating the changing of the calendar.

Regardless of what drove the decision to smash the bust, Gronkowski can rest assured that he became atalking point of the New Year’s Eve celebration for multiple reasons. Fans loved his old-time football costume, as well as the manner in which he spiked the bust into the ground.

