Rob Gronkowski Buys $1.7 Million Miami Condo

Rob Gronkowski is newly retired from the NFL and living the life with his new Miami condo!

The former Tight End for the New England Patriots just dropped almost $2 million dollars on his new South Florida home. Gronk recently sold his Boston pad after announcing he was hanging up his cleats.

His new downtown spot has five bedrooms with four-and-a-half baths, high ceilings and three parking spaces — which is hard to come by in that area. The building itself has nice amenities as well with an in house valet service, pool, fitness center and spa, plus it’s not far from the night clubs!

The only downside, he’s now in AFC East territory!

According to TMZ, the footballer purchased the spot from retired Norwegian soccer player John Carew, who happens to be represented by Sebastian Wagner of Douglas Elliman, who Gronk is also repped by.

Having his new house located in Miami isn’t a bad situation either for his girlfriend and model Camille Kostek. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model recently walked in Miami Swim Week and Gronk was right by her side supporting her all the way.

The pair just attended the 2019 ESPYS together. Ahead of the annual ceremony, the model showed off her golf skills for the first time and thanks her team for for “bearing” with her.

“Kicked off the start of ESPYS week learning a new sport [golf emoji] first time swinging a club was one for the books…” she wrote in a post. “Shoutout to my team for bearing with me [clapping emoji] Great day on the course benefiting UCLA Children’s Hospital.”

Gronk and Kostek have been together since 2015 when she quit her job as a Patriots cheerleader.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” the model stated. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

The couple are fairly private when it comes to their relationship, but made their debut as an official couple at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards after they broke up then got back together in 2017.

“I am such a private person,” she said. “It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over.”