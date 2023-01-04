Rob Dyrdek Mourns Death of 'Good Friend, Mentor and Inspiration'

Rob Dyrdek is mourning the loss of a close friend. The 48-year-old former pro skateboarder was good friends with Ken Block who died this week in a snowmobile accident in Utah. Dyrdek went to Instagram to post a photo of the two together as well as an emotional message.

"My heart is broken," Dyrdek wrote. "Thank you for being such a good friend, mentor and inspiration in my life for over 30 years. I don't know who I would have become without your support and guidance over the years. We went from drinking 40oz and gambling for quarters to revolutionizing the skate shoe game and turning skate video skit to a TV career. Every single idea I ever wanted to do you believed and helped me make it happen. When you stepped away from DC to pursue Rally I couldn't have imagined how much of impact it would end up having on motorsports."

Dyrdek continued: "Truly the only person in the history of sport to build and sell a company that promoted the world's best athletes then become a superstar athlete himself. It is why you are beyond all other legends in this arena. I was always so proud of who you became and so honored to be so close to you. We did so many amazing things together over the years that I will cherish forever. I am so grateful that we able to get together and have dinner last month. I just can't wrap my head around that being our final moment. I am just so grateful that I got to hug you goodbye one last time."

Dyrdek was sponsored by DC Shoes which was founded by Block in 1994. DC began sponsoring Dyrdek in 1995, but block and his co-founders sold the company to Quicksilver years later. Block began his rally-driving career, and the two would come together to film videos for their YouTube channels and social media projects, according to Newsweek. In November, Block shared a video clip of himself and Dyrdek going head-to-head in big and small versions of Block's Gymkhana car.

"My deepest condolences to the entire Block family," Dyrdek wrote in the final part of the post. My heart hurts so deeply for Lucy, Lia, Kira and Mika because I know how much love and life there was yet to experience."