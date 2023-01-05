Ken Block's Daughter Speaks out on His Death

The daughter of Ken Block is speaking out for the first time since her father's death. Lia Block, 16, went to Instagram to pay tribute to the rally driver. She shared a photo of herself and Ken walking together and said that he "was one of the most amazing people in the world."

"I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend," Lia wrote in the emotional Instagram post. "He was truly my whole world and the only person I ever looked up too. No matter what I did he was always there to support me. I can't believe how fast he was taken from all of us. No words can describe of how much of an amazing human my dad was, he lived so many lives, accomplished more in 55 years than most people could in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the absolute fullest every single day.

"He always did what he loved no matter what, right up to the last second, and always was there for me and my siblings and my mom whenever we did what we loved. He never said no to something we wanted to try, never pushed us to like what he liked, just opened the door for us to explore. He never missed an opportunity to help us grow as good people, he always told me that he wanted us to be even more amazing, caring, happy, selfless, humans than him and my mom. He always helped others and opened doors for so many other people. I can only hope to do half as many amazing things he did."

Lia ended the post by writing that she "wanted to be just like dad" when she was growing up. She then stated, "He was one of the most amazing people in the world, not to mention the best dad I could have ever asked for. I will strive every single day to make you proud. I love you to the moon and back kenny boi."

Block died in a snowmobile accident near his ranch in Woodland Utah on Monday. According to Racer, Block was a 23-time winner on the U.S. domestic rally scene and a six-time winner in Global Rallycross. Block, who was 55 years old when he died, was also known for his Gymkhana series of videos.