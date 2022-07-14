Rashard Anderson, Former Carolina Panthers First-Round Pick, Dead at 45

Rashard Anderson, a former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2000 NFL Draft, died on Wednesday, the team announced. He was 45 years old. The cause of death is not known, according to ESPN, but the Panthers said Anderson died in Mississippi. In a statement, the Panthers said, "Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

Anderson was a cornerback for the Panthers for two seasons. He played in 27 games and recorded 75 tackles, one interception, six passes defended and one defensive touchdown. Anderson was suspended for a year by the NFL in May 2002 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. It was extended for the 2003 season after he failed to meet the requirement for reinstatement. Anderson was reinstated following the 2003 season, but the Panthers released him.

Devastated over this…Rest in heaven my friend🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/eSSrum9tnW — Rob Jay (@robjaykappa) July 13, 2022

Before joining the Panthers, Anderson played college football at Jackson State and helped the team win the Southwestern Athletic Conference as a freshman in 1996. He then helped the team win the SWAC Eastern Division title and Jackson State played in the first ever SWAC Championship game.

"Today is a sad day for the JSU family," Jackson State Vice President / Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said in a statement. "Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Anderson, a member of the Jackson State University Sports Hall of Fame, joined teammate wide receiver Sylvester Morris to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2000, becoming only the second JSU duo to be selected in the first round. Pro Football Hall of Famers Walter Payton and Robert Brazile were the first.

"The Jackson State University community mourns the loss of alumnus Rashard Anderson, one of our talented former student athletes who made an indelible mark on the gridiron and throughout his professional career in the NFL," President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. said. "He will forever be remembered for his charismatic personality and his winning attitude. Our condolences to the Anderson family and friends."