Ranking the Top Athletes of the 2010 Decade

We have entered a new year and that means the 2010 decade has come to an end. When it comes to sports during the 2010 decade, it was a wild ride and it started with the New Orleans Saints winning their first Super Bowl. The New York Yankees were coming off a World Series victory and it looked like Tiger Woods was going to break Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major victories.

As the decade progressed, we saw a number of athletes separate themselves from the pack. Three athletes made their living by playing for championships on a consistent basis while one athlete is making the case for being the best of all-time. And there are a few who have already accomplished a lot despite being relatively young.

So who were the best athletes in the 2010 decade? Scroll down to find out.

1. LeBron James

LeBron James tonight



31 points

13 rebounds

12 assists

2 steals

1 block

52% FG



Not a bad way to start the New Year 👑 pic.twitter.com/CE9KXdreED — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 2, 2020

It makes sense for James to be on top of the list considering he was named the Male Athlete of the Decade by the Associated Press. He played in eight NBA finals while winning three of them and he also won a gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics. He also won the MVP award twice, so the decade was very nice for King James.

2. Serena Williams

Williams was named the AP Female Athlete of the Decade because she dominated the tennis scene. She won 10 Grand Slam titles during the decade and she won two gold medals during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. Overall, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam championships, putting her in the category of the greatest tennis player in history.

3. Tom Brady

They call Brady the GOAT because no other NFL player has accomplished what he has during his career. In the last 10 years, Brady has led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl titles and he won the MVP award twice. Not bad for a player who was drafted in the sixth round.

4. Simone Biles

Biles entered the gymnastics scene in 2011 and never looked back. She won five medals in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games including four gold and she won 25 medals at the World Championships. When her career is all said and done, Biles may down as the most decorated gymnast of all-time.

5. Steph Curry

👀 @StephenCurry30‘s BEST PLAY against every team in the league this decade 🙌



Curry will go down as the best shooter in NBA history. He helped the Golden State Warriors win three championships and he won the MVP award in 2015 and 2016. He has made the All-Star team the last six seasons He’s been named to the All-NBA Team five times.

6-10

6. Usain Bolt

7. Mike Trout

8. Michael Phelps

9. Lionel Messi

10. Novak Djokovic

11-15

11. Kevin Durant

12. Rafael Nadal

13. Cristiano Ronaldo

14. Katie Ledecky

15. Aaron Rodgers