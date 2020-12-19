Rajon Rondo Allegedly Shoved Woman in Parking Garage, Lawsuit Claims

✖

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Hawks player Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend. The alleged victim, Toktam Jorshari, claims that the pair "cussed out and beat" her up in a "heated" parking lot dispute. She is seeking more than $1 million in damages and is suing for "assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy."

According to Yahoo Sports, the incident allegedly occurred in July at an apartment complex in the Los Angeles area where both Jorshari and Rondo’s girlfriend lived. The NBA player allegedly parked his car in a handicapped space in the parking lot despite not having a permit. Jorshari claims that she parked her car in an adjacent space to unload her new table but blocked access to Rondo's driver's side in the process. She alleges that this moment led to Rondo flying "off the handle."

In the lawsuit, she alleges that Rondo yelled, "B— why do you think you can park here?" Jorshari also claims that Rondo "with an extended arm, pushed and shoved her against her vehicle." She also claims that Rondo’s girlfriend "proceeded to repeatedly physically attack her by striking her in the area of her head and upper body."

Per the lawsuit, Jorshari says that she did not fight back during the parking lot altercation. She claims that Rondo gave his girlfriend the "green light" to attack her. She also claims that she suffered injuries, including some that resulted in "permanent disability." Jorshari also claims that she is in possession of the security footage of the incident in the parking lot.

Following the incident and the ensuing lawsuit, Rondo denied the allegations. His attorney, Mark D. Baute, released a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He said that he has seen the security footage.

"The case is meritless. I have seen the videotape," Baute said in the statement. "Mr. Rondo was polite throughout the encounter, the claimant was not wearing a mask and was unstable and rude. We look forward to defending the case and winning."

A former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Rondo is about to embark on a new season with the Hawks. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the team, which is fully guaranteed. This new marks the end of his two-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, which includes an NBA title. Rondo will now play for the seventh team of his 15-year career.