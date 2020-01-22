Raiders Shut Down Water Stage Reports, Clarify NFL Draft’s Design

Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the NFL was setting up a stage on the water in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The belief at the time was that this would be the spot where commissioner Roger Goodell announces the draft picks, but that is not exactly the case. The league and the Raiders have explained that this water stage will simply be the red carpet — although boats will still be involved.

The Raiders released a video on Tuesday to hype up the three-day event in April. The team revealed that the stage in front of the Bellagio will be used to conduct interviews while there will be a separate area built for the actual draft picks. This main stage will be set up next to Caesars Forum and Link High Roller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Forum will hold Selection Square, which is where the 32 teams will set up tables with representatives and phones in order to relay the various picks from franchise headquarters.

Red carpet on the fountains of the Bellagio? ✓

Main stage next to Caesars Forum & Link High Roller 🎡 ✓ The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is going to be something special. pic.twitter.com/XbN3K7K022 — The Raiders (@Raiders) January 21, 2020

While the buoyant stage will not be used to announce the picks, it will still play a prominent role in the festivities. This area will serve as the red carpet that future NFL stars walk down on their way to the main stage. There will be interviews held on this water stage, and the players will still be transported to it by the boats. It just won’t put the commissioner in danger of being knocked overboard.

“Embracing the city’s personality and iconic locations enables us to create an event that captures the spirit and energy of our hosts,” Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events, said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects, and partners and kick off the NFL’s next 100 years.”

The draft will start on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. The next two rounds of the draft will be held on Friday, April 24. The final four rounds will take place on Saturday, April 25.

(Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)