Raiders Players Catching Heat for Lack of Masks at Charity Dinner

The Darren Waller Foundation held a charity dinner recently with the goal to raise money to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. Several members of the Las Vegas Raiders attended the event and helped raise more than $300,000, but they also drew attention due to photos of them without masks on. Players such as Derek Carr, Jason Witten, Nathan Peterman, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Nevin Lawson all attended and sparked criticism on social media.

When football fans and Twitter users alike heard about the foundation event and the lack of masks, they sounded off on social media. Many criticized the players while others expressed with the rules prohibiting the charity event. Carr ultimately responded by telling ESPN's Paul Gutierrez "I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story....we slipped up and took our masks off so people could see our faces...we weren't trying to be careless."