Raiders Players Catching Heat for Lack of Masks at Charity Dinner
The Darren Waller Foundation held a charity dinner recently with the goal to raise money to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. Several members of the Las Vegas Raiders attended the event and helped raise more than $300,000, but they also drew attention due to photos of them without masks on. Players such as Derek Carr, Jason Witten, Nathan Peterman, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Nevin Lawson all attended and sparked criticism on social media.
When football fans and Twitter users alike heard about the foundation event and the lack of masks, they sounded off on social media. Many criticized the players while others expressed with the rules prohibiting the charity event. Carr ultimately responded by telling ESPN's Paul Gutierrez "I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story....we slipped up and took our masks off so people could see our faces...we weren't trying to be careless."
Did you even read the article?
"Players were seen on video without masks during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren’t wearing masks." Nevada has a mask mandate.
The event had more than 50 people, also against the rules.— #NYG (@JanerationX) September 30, 2020
Again ... WTF were the Raiders doing last night at that fundraiser without masks or social distance???— Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) September 29, 2020
The Raiders had a charity event two days ago, and there was zero masks or social distancing.
Soooo there goes their season.— WhittakerWalt (@walt_whittaker) September 30, 2020
Fair question: Is Derek Carr an anti-masker?— Scott Ostler (@scottostler) September 30, 2020
Could have done same thing with masks on. Coming from a raiders fan. I'm disappointed in them.— Codak (@h0lden_ow) September 30, 2020
Haha total BS! No one was wearing masks for the entire event! The league has had huge fines for coaches and has talked about draft picks. They better come down hard on this. Love the raider apologists was though.— SP (@southpaw5100) September 30, 2020
Wow. The @Raiders players that have attended the charity event without masks 😷 such poor judgment...— Alex / A•F•S (@afs_inc_) September 30, 2020
Looks like Raiders addressed it....end of story. Carr, "We took off our masks so people could see our faces as they announced us." "What you didn't see is the hour we were in a separate room by ourselves eating. Gruden said @darrenwallerfdn raised over $300,000. The real story!— Shawn Jonas (@SJonasNFLPhotos) September 30, 2020
The danger for Raiders is the general public indoors who are not wearing masks around them, rather than if players are wearing them surely.— md (@MalDunbar) September 30, 2020
Doesn't make it any better, it only takes a second for a virus to get inside your body— Insufferable Padres/Raiders fan ☠️🦈🦈☠️ (@Hotwielzz) September 30, 2020
Wild that those moments were recorded, but the fully masked ones weren't...— Raider Paul (@RaiderPaul70) September 30, 2020
Doesn't sound contrite at all... Does he understand that his actions were wrong? Or just annoyed that he got caught?— Andrew (@1AndrewK) September 30, 2020
Well derek did you notice the titans have had an outbreak leading to a postponement of their game ? And that your actions effect other teams, like the Bills? No, you don’t notice much Carr, like when your secondary read is wide open down the middle of the field and you check down— Matthew (@MattySLT) September 30, 2020
Ahahahah such a good job wearing masks the league fined them after the 1st game. 🤣😂— David “The Great” (@Dtgreat13) September 30, 2020