Radio Host Takes Heat for Asking About Jets Draft Pick Zach Wilson's 'Hot Mom'

Zach Wilson was selected by the New York Jets No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and his mom began trending on social media. This led to one New York radio host, Craig Carton of WFAN, asking about Wilson's mother, Lisa. While asking about Wilson's mom, Carton said that Lisa is "really hot," which didn't sit well with people on social media.

“Your mom has become the lead story,” Carton told Wilson on the Carton and Roberts show Friday per the New York Post. “And I say that respectfully because people are like, ‘the star of the first round of the draft is Mrs. Wilson because she’s a very attractive woman.’ And I’m just wondering how awkward that is for you, that you just got picked second overall in the draft, and the focus is, wow, his mom is really hot."

Craig Carton really asked new Jets QB Zach Wilson about his "hot" mom. pic.twitter.com/n6Hug24LC8 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 30, 2021

Wilson took the question in stride by replying: “Yeah, it’s not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She’s an awesome lady, and I love having her support.” While Wilson didn't seem to have a big problem with the question, Jets fans didn't feel the same way.

The surprising break-out star of last night’s NFL Draft was the mom of BYU QB Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/sZmX6wxjP0 — Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) April 30, 2021

"Did Craig Carton seriously just ask Zach Wilson what he thought of people saying his mother is hot? one fan asked on Twitter. "Wouldn't be surprised if he wants to leave already." Another fan tweeted: "If I'm Zach Wilson's PR folks, I never let him go on with Craig Carton again. Just absurd." The backlash led to Carton responding to it on Twitter.

"Appreciate how sensitive u r but b sure 2 listen 2 what I said versus what u assume I said," Carton wrote. "I asked him how awkward it was that the Post wrote a story about his mom's looks, also the #1 trending topic online all day. I didn't ask him bout her looks or 2comment on them Big difference." Wilson was drafted by the Jets after having a successful career at BYU. This past season, Wilson finished with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions.