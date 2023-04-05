Aaron Rodgers Update: New Team Enters Trade Conversation

Aaron Rodgers is looking to play for the New York Jets this fall, but a trade between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers has not been made yet. One radio host believes that if the Rodgers trade between the Jets and Packers falls through, another NFL team could make a big offer. WFAN radio host Craig Carton believes the San Francisco 49ers could make a trade for the Super Bowl champion quarterback if he doesn't go to New York.

"Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want to play for this franchise," Craig Carton said on his FS1 show, per ClutchPoints. "The franchise is the San Francisco 49ers. They have Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle. They've got Brock Purdy, who is not going to be throwing the ball until August or September, and they signed Sam Darnold. They do not have a quarterback right now, maybe Trey becomes a stud."

The 49ers are ready to pursue Aaron Rodgers if the Packers deal with the Jets falls through says @craigcartonlive 👀 pic.twitter.com/U4a9EEZsVS — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 4, 2023

The interesting thing about this is the 49ers passed on Rodgers when they had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Carton also responded why Rodgers would want to go to a team that didn't draft him nearly 20 years ago. "Aaron Rodgers is from the area, and has always said 'I might want to go home one day,'" Carton said. "Now, he famously also said, 'I want to screw it to San Francisco for not drafting me.' Well, he's already done that."

The 49ers began the 2022 season with Lance as their starting quarterback. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, leading the team to go with Jimmy Garoppolo. In Week 13, Garoppolo injured his foot, and the team went with Brock Purdy who led the team to the NFC Championship game. During the game, Purdy injured his elbow and recently had surgery.

The 49ers have shown interest in the past. In 2021, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called Packers coach Matt Lafleur to see if Rodgers was available via trade. "The exact truth is I don't want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on it," Shanahan said while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show after the 2021 NFL Draft, per Sports Illustrated. "So, I just called Matt and asked him if there's anything to it. And Matt told me I'd be wasting my time if we had [general manager John] Lynch call."