Rachel Uchitel: What to Know About Tiger Woods' Alleged Mistress, Who Appears in New HBO Doc

✖

When the first part of HBO's TIGER docuseries airs on Sunday, fans will revisit a controversial time from Tiger Woods' life. Specifically, one of his "mistresses" will speak out for the first time and tell her side of the infamous cheating scandal that led to his divorce from Elin Nordegren. Here are the important things to know about Rachel Uchitel prior to Sunday's first episode.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the affair is how Wood and Uchitel met. She reportedly claimed on an episode of the Juicy Scoop podcast that she met the golf star when she was dating MLB player Derek Jeter. She said that Woods slept over at Jeter's house. Although Woods had also come into the nightclub a couple of times and that she had briefly met him.

Uchitel also spoke about meeting Woods during her appearance in TIGER. She said that the golfer had asked her for her phone number one night. She claims that he wasted no time and texted her "before his car reached the stoplight" at the end of the street.

"He said something like 'when can I see you again?' It was intimidating," Uchitel reveals in the documentary, per The Daily Mail UK. "This was Tiger Woods. I know he was married, I knew he had responsibilities but he said 'I want you to fly to Orlando then I will come see you there.'

"That was the first night I had sex with him and I remember thinking how am I ever going to be with a mere mortal again because so many people put him on such a pedestal and here he was in my bed, and he was my Tiger," she continued. The pair did continue the relationship, leading to the reveal in November 2009.

A successful nightclub manager in New York City, Uchitel did not start out in this field despite it playing a prominent role in her story. According to Golf Magic, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked in the television division of Bloomberg News. Uchitel then reportedly moved to Las Vegas to work as a VIP hostess at the Tao nightclub before ultimately heading to New York.

Now, however, Uchitel has left the nightclub industry behind. She opened a children's boutique in Manhattan, which she called Wyatt Lily after her daughter. The shop resides on the Upper West Side and sells clothing for babies, as well as gifts for "moms with a hip style sensibility."