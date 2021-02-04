Premier League Fans Demanding Overhaul to Rules and Referees

Fans of the Premier League are not happy with the rules and the referees. While this is not anything new when it comes to sports in general, Premier League fans are angry as they believe the officials are ruining the game. One fan went to Reddit and called out the officials for being inconsistent.

"There is no consistency from game to game, they hide behind the rulebook and no matter their decision they read the rules in a 'squint and tilt your head' fashion so the refs are always right," the fan wrote. "They are human and not infallible. They make mistakes, it just seems that the FA and the refs themselves don't want to admit that."

The fan went on to talk about recent incidents in matches and also mentioned that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) isn't the problem. This is the second year the Premier League is using a VAR "who is constantly monitoring the match but will be used only for 'clear and obvious errors' or 'serious missed incidents' in four match-changing situations." according to the Premier League's website. Those four situations are goals, penalty decisions, direct red card incidents and mistaken identity. Here's a look at fans venting about the Premier League rules and referees.