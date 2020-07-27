Philadelphia Eagles Honor Kobe Bryant With Mural at Team Facility

✖

The Philadelphia Eagles are back at the team facility for the start of training camp, and they are posting photos of a new mural. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery showed off the artwork at NovaCare Complex, which included three photos of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Bryant was originally from Philadelphia, and the team decided to honor his memory.

The mural showed Bryant in three different jerseys. The first was his Lower Merion High School jersey, the second was his Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jersey and the third was a No. 8 Philadelphia Eagles jersey. The team also listed Bryant's 10 rules, which include "GET BETTER EVERY SINGLE DAY" and "LEARN FROM WINS & LOSSES." Bryant was a huge fan of the Eagles throughout his life and often showed support for his favorite team throughout his life. Now he is immortalized at the facility.

The Eagles added a Kobe Bryant memorial to their practice facilityhttps://t.co/IAVbdNaQSd pic.twitter.com/EhWFUUx5P6 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 27, 2020

This mural is one of the ways in which the team will honor Bryant during the 2020 season. Newly-acquired cornerback Darius Slay also said that he is switching numbers. He will wear No. 24 instead of No. 23 in order to pay tribute to the former NBA icon.

Bryant made a major impact on the Eagles prior to their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The team was in Orange County for a game against the Los Angeles Rams, and Bryant made an appearance to speak to the team. He explained the "Mamba Mentality," which the Eagles incorporated en route to the Super Bowl.

"A killer mentality," cornerback Rodney McLeod said about the Mamba Mentality. "He said literally every time he stepped on that court, he wanted to be the best. He wanted to go out there and kill the guy lining up across from them and make him feel like he didn't deserve to be on the court. Like literally, those were his words.

"He wanted to make them feel like they shouldn't be a basketball player, they should be an accountant. That's what he said. And you see it when you watch him play. When you have that mindset, it's hard to beat a guy like that."

The Eagles previously released a statement following Bryant's death in January. "The Eagles are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. He was a champion for the ages, a fearless competitor, and an outstanding ambassador for the city. Our hearts go out to all of today’s victims and their families," the team tweeted.

The Eagles paid tribute to Bryant following his death in January. Now the team will honor his memory every day at the NovaCare Complex. The players will see the murals and try to incorporate the Mamba Mentality en route to another Lombardi Trophy.