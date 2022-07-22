Phil Petty, Former South Carolina Gamecocks Quarterback, Dead at 43

Phil Petty, a former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback who led the team to consecutive Outback Bowls wins, died on Thursday, the team announced. He was 43 years old. According to USA Today, the cause of death has not been released, but it comes after Petty had a brief stay at the hospital.

"Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is," South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field, and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends."

Petty was a three-year starter from South Carolina from 1999 to 2001. He took a redshirt year in 1997 and was the backup QB for Anthony Right in 1998. Petty became a part-time starter in 1999 before becoming a full-time starter in 2000. During the 2000 season, Petty threw for 2,285 yards and was selected to the All-SEC team honorable mention after leading the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record.

In 2001, Petty threw for 1,926 yards, leading South Carolina to a 9-3 record. He was also named MVP of the 2002 Outback Bowl. In his Gamecock career, Petty ranks fourth in pass attempts (861), sixth in pass completions (454), seventh in passing yards (5,652), seventh in total offensive yards (5,797) and tied for ninth in passing touchdowns (28). After playing at South Carolina, Petty made the jump to the NFL and signed with the Tennessee Titans where he played for one season. He then spent time as a coach, joining the East Carolina football staff in 2005. Earlier this year, Petty was named to the football staff at Gray Collegiate in South Carolina.

Many fans paid tribute to Petty on social media. "I remember the 97 fall season him coming off the bench it was against Marshall," one fan wrote. "Down by 11 late in 4th and he rallied us to tie the game up, that night even though we lost the game was magical at Willy-B under the lights on ESPN.

Another person added: "Good God. Awful. Gusty player and I never heard anyone say anything other than what a great leader, teammate and representative of the university he was. RIP." Petty is survived by his wife Morgan and two children, Sage and McCoy.