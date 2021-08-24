PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

✖

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

In the statement, Reed said that he's "on the road to recovery" and he "looks forward to returning." He also showed his appreciation to the "doctors, nurses and staff at The Methodist Hospital in Texans Medical Center." Reed is currently 22nd on the FedExCup points list and is projected to fall to 26th when The Northern Trust is completed, according to The Golf Channel. He could miss the Tour Championship if he falls outside the top 30 after the BMW Championship.

Reed is currently sitting at No. 9 in the U.S. Ryder Cup Ranking but likely won't earn enough points over the next few weeks to get into the top six and qualify for points. However, he could still make the team as one of Steve Stricker's six captains picks, according to CBS Sports. Reed has played in three Ryder Cups and has posted a 7-3-2 record in 12 matches.

Reed, 31, has become of the top golfers on the PGA Tour over the last few years. His biggest win came in 2018 when he earned the Masters championship. He has won a total of nine PGA Tour and three European Tour events.

"When I made that three-footer, it was like a weight had been lifted. I’d always wanted to win a major, win at Augusta," Reed told Golf Digest in May. "It was just like, I did it. I did it. I walked off the green and got a kiss from my wife. Then I went through the scorer’s tent and the awards ceremony, but the moment I’ll never forget was then swinging by Butler Cabin. I didn’t know they’d brought Windsor-Wells there. My little baby girl ran and hugged me and said, 'I love you, Daddy. You did it,' and I just melted. When your child looks to you as a hero, after all you do to raise them right to respect people and be happy, those are the moments you live for."