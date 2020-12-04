Peyton Royce Models 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper Ugly Christmas Sweater

✖

Peyton Royce is getting into the Christmas spirit with the help of the WWE Hall of Famer. The WWE Superstar went to Instagram to show off a new ugly Christmas sweater that is all about "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. And in the Instagram post, Royce wrote. "HOT ROD!" while sharing three different photos of her in the Christmas sweater.

The ugly Christmas sweater of Piper is on sale at WWE Shop. Some of the other WWE ugly Christmas sweaters sold on the site are The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Brett "The Hitman" Hart and The Ultimate Warrior, and all of WWE's ugly Christmas sweaters feature LED lights. Piper died in 2015 and was one of the most memorable characters in WWE history. During his time in WWE, Piper won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Flair. He also spent time in WCW and won the United States Heavyweight Championship three times. Piper was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Along with pro wrestling Piper also was in a number of TV shows and films. In 2013, Piper starred in the Pro Wrestlers vs. Zombies where he played himself. "I've never played Roddy Piper in a movie before, and it was hard to do any wrong," Piper said in a 2014 interview with the Ashbury Park Press when talking about the movie. "Just blame it on the guy and everybody would accept it. But again, he's a toned-down Roddy Piper, but it was cool, because it allowed the relationship that Kurt Angle and Roddy Piper have, or "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Roddy Piper have according to the viewing audience who watched us growing up, the young kids, Ryan Reign, seeing how they interacted with us."

Royce, 28, joined WWE in 2015 after spending time in the independent circuit. She started at NXT as a singles competitor and then teamed up with Bille Kay to former the tag team, The IIconics. They made their main roster debut in April 2018 and became the second team to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Royce and Kay held on to the title for four months before losing it to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. After a brief hiatus, Royce and Kay returned to WWE TV in May. The team would break up later in the summer, and Royce now competes on Raw.